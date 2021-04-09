A Royal love story: How Prince Philip spent his life by the Queen’s side

play-icon Created with Sketch.

In November 2017 the Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary, 70 years of marriage.

They were wed on the 20th of November 1947 at Westminster Abbey. They honeymooned in Hampshire, enjoying the first few days of their married life at Broadlands in Romsey.

Prince Phillip of Greece and Denmark, as he was known, was a young naval cadet

Broadlands has always had a special place in the hearts of the Queen and Prince Philip. It’s the place they chose to spend the first few days of married life.

Broadlands was the home of Lord Louis Mountbatten, who was the Queen's uncle. He was someone who helped mentor the Duke of Edinburgh when he joined the family.

The couple first met almost eighty years ago in 1939.

Prince Phillip of Greece and Denmark, as he was known, was a young naval cadet assigned to entertain the young princesses. Over games of croquet, he made a lasting impression on the 13-year-old Princess.

But Phillip was 18 and the 5 year age gap at that time was too great. It was a few years later the couple grew closer.

Jennie Bond, former Royal correspondent

While the country was still reeling from the second world war and struggling with austerity, their romance helped lift a nation.

But away from the cameras - the Duke of Edinburgh - showed his sensitive side - with the gifts he designed for their bridesmaids.

Prince Philip designed very pretty powder compacts for us. Each of us had a different one, with an E or a P, made by Boothrun the jewellers. With little jewels in them. They were lovely things. No it was all a Wow. Lady Pamela Hicks, former Royal bridesmaid

Broadlands at Romsey in Hampshire

The first few days of their honeymoon was spent at Broadlands, in Romsey in Hampshire. In the grounds the couple then studied some of their wedding photos.

The Duke of Edinburgh was wearing his wedding ring, below his usual cygnet ring.

Hampshire was post war. We’d had rationing. But the arrival of the happy couple, really lifted our spirits. I think the whole of Hampshire came out and lined the streets. They climbed trees, they stood on chairs, it was wonderful. Genevieve Bailey, Local historian

Prince Philip was forced to give up his promising naval career when he married the Queen Credit: British Pathe

Wedded in 1947, marriage for Prince Phillip came with quite a caveat. Set to become the Queen's consort he was forced to give up his promising naval career.

Destined for a life now, where on public duty he was expected to walk several paces behind his wife. But privately they were equals.

The Queen was incredibly wise as a woman that she allowed Prince Philip to wear the trousers at home and he could run the estates, to allow him to be proud and to be the man of the household and I think that was terribly clever of her. Jennie Bond, former Royal correspondent

The Duke was by his wife's side for decades to come. Despite us witnessing few openly affectionate moments between them, their bond was always obvious. At one engagement the Duke encouraged a young boy to give flowers to his wife.

Traditionally Royal marriages were for strategic reasons, to build alliances between countries.

But theirs was a love story. To the public he was Prince Philip, Prince Consort The Duke of Edinburgh. But to the Queen he was a much adored husband.