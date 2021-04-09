D-Day veteran and former Queen's Bargemaster pays tribute to Prince Philip after his second Covid jab
Video report by Andy Dickenson
Last June, Major Ted Hunt was one of the few, during socially distanced D-Day commemorations, to lay a wreath at the war memorial in Worthing.
This afternoon he was picked him up for his second Covid-19 vaccination.
The 101-year-old veteran and former Queen's Bargemaster was taken to Lancing Parish Hall for the jab - ferried by a London cabbie charity volunteer.
It was there he heard the news that Prince Philip had died.
I was Bargemaster to Her Majesty the Queen for twelve years and I came very, very close to Prince Philip. He had a good sense of humour. He didn't care much what he said, he said what he thought. He told me off a few times, but that was when I deserved it! He was very, very kind as well.
Ted is now mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh, and hopes to be able to visit D-Day memorials once again in June.