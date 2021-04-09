play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Andy Dickenson

Last June, Major Ted Hunt was one of the few, during socially distanced D-Day commemorations, to lay a wreath at the war memorial in Worthing.

This afternoon he was picked him up for his second Covid-19 vaccination.

The 101-year-old veteran and former Queen's Bargemaster was taken to Lancing Parish Hall for the jab - ferried by a London cabbie charity volunteer.

It was there he heard the news that Prince Philip had died.

I was Bargemaster to Her Majesty the Queen for twelve years and I came very, very close to Prince Philip. He had a good sense of humour. He didn't care much what he said, he said what he thought. He told me off a few times, but that was when I deserved it! He was very, very kind as well. Major Ted Hunt

Ted is now mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh, and hopes to be able to visit D-Day memorials once again in June.