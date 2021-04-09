Did you know? Things that might surprise you about the Duke of Edinburgh

Credit: PA

  • The Duke of Edinburgh was born in Corfu 

  • The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen were third cousins and both were related to Queen Victoria

The Duke of Edinburgh shakes hands with ACWS Event Director Sir Keith Mills, during a visit to Britain's America's Cup challenger. Credit: PA

  • The Duke carried out 22,219 solo engagements between 1952 and his retirement in 2017

  • He gave up flying in 1997 aged 76. Prince Philip achieved 5,986 hours in 59 types of aircraft

  • The Duke was the first member of the British royal family to fly a helicopter

Credit: ITV Meridian

  • The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme and International Award were founded by the Duke to introduce young people to new experiences, including physical, skills-based and community challenges

220

portraits of The Duke of Edinburgh were painted

5,496

speeches were given by Prince Philip between 1952 and his retirement in 2017

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on arrival at Rochester Cathedral to attend the Maundy Service Credit: PA

  • Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s marriage was the longest-lasting of any British ruler and their consort

  • Prince Philip was also an author, with several books under his name on environmentalism and horses

Credit: ITV Meridian

  • The Duke of Edinburgh played a key role in the restoration of Windsor Castle after the great fire of 1992. He served as Chairman of the general Restoration Committee, one of the two committees supervising the rebuilding of the damaged rooms

Firemen tackle the blaze which ripped through Windsor Castle, 20th November 1992 Credit: PA