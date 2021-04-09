Did you know? Things that might surprise you about the Duke of Edinburgh
The Duke of Edinburgh was born in Corfu
The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen were third cousins and both were related to Queen Victoria
The Duke carried out 22,219 solo engagements between 1952 and his retirement in 2017
He gave up flying in 1997 aged 76. Prince Philip achieved 5,986 hours in 59 types of aircraft
The Duke was the first member of the British royal family to fly a helicopter
The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme and International Award were founded by the Duke to introduce young people to new experiences, including physical, skills-based and community challenges
portraits of The Duke of Edinburgh were painted
speeches were given by Prince Philip between 1952 and his retirement in 2017
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s marriage was the longest-lasting of any British ruler and their consort
Prince Philip was also an author, with several books under his name on environmentalism and horses
The Duke of Edinburgh played a key role in the restoration of Windsor Castle after the great fire of 1992. He served as Chairman of the general Restoration Committee, one of the two committees supervising the rebuilding of the damaged rooms