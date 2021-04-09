Fire breaks out at recycling plant involving 250 tonnes of scrap metal

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A fire has broken out at a recycling plant in Sussex involving scrap metal.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the site on Southerham Lane in Lewes just after 5am on Friday morning (8 April).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says plant machinery is being used to help tackle the fire involving 250 tonnes of scrap metal.

Smoke from the fire has been reported to be seen for miles.

Crews are expected to be there for several hours while they control the blaze.

Local people are urged to keep windows and doors closed.

There are no reports of anyone injured.