His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, has died aged 99

The South East is reflecting on the life of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, who has died aged 99.

Prince Philip, the Queen's consort of more than 70 years, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history and dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

He officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.

A full statement from the palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."Further announcements will made in due course."The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Philip had returned to Windsor Castle on March 16 to be reunited with the Queen after spending a month in hospital – his longest ever stay.

He initially received care for an infection but then underwent heart surgery for a pre-existing condition.

Philip – father to the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – was just two months away from his 100th birthday in June.

Tributes are being paid across the South East, including cathedrals and churches in the region.

Salisbury Cathedral has joined the Church of England in sharing a prayer for His Royal Highness.

Meanwhile the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, released in a statement that he gave thanks to God for the Prince Philip's 'extraordinary life of dedicated service'.

The Archbishop went on to say: "He consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service.

"During his naval career, in which he served with distinction in the Second World War, he won the respect of his peers as an outstanding officer.

"On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life.

"He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special."

Across the South East, many are flying their flag at half mast upon news of the passing of Prince Philip.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is among those to do so, with Station Commander Barraclough lowering the Union Flag on Friday afternoon.

The flag is lowered in tribute of Prince Phillip. Credit: WSFRS

Flags can be seen at half mast outside Portsmouth's historic Square Tower.

Flags at half mast at Portsmouth's Square Tower. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in Downing Street and said “he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life”.

"Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world," Mr Johnson said.

More to follow.