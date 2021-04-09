Police release new photographs of suspected stolen dogs

Sussex Police have released more photographs of suspected stolen dogs that were seized during a raid in Surrey last month.

The dogs, a mix of Lurchers and Spaniels, continue to be cared for at a secure location.

They are hoping that their owners will recognise them so they can be reunited once again.

Credit: Sussex Police

Officers seized 10 dogs during a search warrant at a location in Surrey on the 16th of March.

An investigation is underway by detectives at Crawley CID, who have been working closely with Sussex Police's specialist Rural Crime Team and other police forces, to help identify the dogs and their lawful owners.

Two-year-old Cocker Spaniel Willow, who was one of the dogs seized, was successfully reunited with her owners last month.

She had been stolen during a burglary in Suffolk in July last year.

Willow, one of the dogs seized during the search warrant, has now been returned to her owners. Credit: Sussex Police

Detective Chief Inspector John Wallace, of Crawley CID, said: “We are desperately seeking the lawful owners of the remaining dogs which were seized in the recent warrant.

"We appreciate this has been an agonising time for those members of the public with missing pets who have been waiting for further information".

"If you recognise one of these dogs, please email dogtheft@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting the name of the dog you recognise.

The email address is the fastest way to contact us and we have a dedicated team managing this".

"While we continue to progress enquiries on identification, our priority continues to be around the health and welfare of the dogs and medical treatment is ongoing".

The location of the site is not being disclosed for operational reasons.

In January, Sussex Police launched a dedicated operation ‘Op Collar’, led by the Rural Crime Team, to respond to and help prevent dog thefts.

Being a dog owner myself, I can only imagine the pain and emotional heartbreak that's felt by dog owners when their dogs are stolen. They really are part of the family. If we can get any of them back to their owners, that would be such a wonderful thing. Sgt Tom Carter, Sussex Police Rural Crime Team