Tributes to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh: Meridian reacts

People across the Meridian region are paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, the Queen's consort of more than 70 years, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history and dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

Reaction on social media has been vast and great.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, released a statement reading, 'The legacy he leaves is enormous.'

The Union Jack flag on Buckingham Palace and at No. 10 Downing Street is flying at half mast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in Downing Street and said “he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life”.

The University of Oxford has had a close association with the Duke over many decades, including in 1999 when His Royal Highness and Her Majesty attended the 750th anniversary of the endowment of University College.

His Royal Highness was Senior Honorary Fellow of University College; the Visitor of St Catherine’s College and was an honorary member of St Edmund Hall Cricket Club.

The university Chancellor, Lord Patten of Barnes, paid tribute online with a statement reading, 'His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was a magnificent consort for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and a great public servant in many different sectors of our national life. He was Chancellor of Cambridge University for over 30 years and I had the privilege of occasionally working with him during that period while he was doing an important job with high intelligence and an enormous commitment to higher education and research. The whole country has good reason to be grateful for his years of service.'

The Duke of Edinburgh at the 135th annual Cambridge V Oxford Boat Race in 1989. Credit: PA

Union jack flags will be flying at half mast in Sussex today.

Sussex Police say, 'We join the nation in mourning following the announcement of the sad death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Union Jack flags will fly at half-mast at our buildings from today.'

