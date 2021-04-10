Crews called to blaze after bin lorry waste catches fire

Fire crews were called to a blaze on Saturday morning involving a bin lorry.

Teams from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Fairlight Avenue in Peacehaven.

The waste had to be dumped onto the road in order to stop the fire spreading to the truck.

Crews from both Newhaven and Roedean were on the scene to tackle the fire.

They used breathing apparatus hose reels and hydrant to extinguish fire.

Once the fire was out, the bin waste was loaded onto another lorry to be transported away.

There were no reports of any injuries.