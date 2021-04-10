Crowds urged not to gather in Windsor as Covid restrictions remain in place

Wellwishers are continuing to leave flowers to the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, despite calls for them to stay away due to coronavirus concerns.

Young children were among a steady stream of people who arrived at the castle throughout Saturday morning to pay their respects.

Crowds were growing outside Cambridge Gate at Windsor Castle, taking pictures and leaving tributes including paper crowns and a union flag.

Children lay flowers outside Windsor Castle in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

The royal family and the Government have both urged people not to leave flowers outside royal residences. Buckingham Palace asked people to consider making a donation to charity instead.

On Friday a Cabinet Office spokesman appealed for people to "continue to follow public health advice, particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and on minimising travel".

The Mayor of Windsor is urging crowds not to gather in the town

The Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has joined the calls for people to pay their respects from home.

Cllr John Story, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead

Meanwhile Thames Valley Police have said covert security tactics will be deployed at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Philip is expected to be honoured with a ceremonial royal funeral at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Police officers guard the entrance to Windsor Castle

A police officer stands guard outside Windsor Castle as people continue to lay flowers at the entrance

Thames Valley Police has put in place a wide range of security measures for His Royal Highness' funeral, some you can see and some you will not be able to see. Thames Valley Police spokesperson

The director of operations for Mobius International - a firm offering security services for governments and the private sector, said the operation for the funeral will involve "everything that the UK has to offer" and the cost will "run into the millions".

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral is expected to take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Richard Aitch said "It will be an objective to ensure that the security of the service is the maximum possible, but also hidden. The last thing they want to do is damage the very feeling and image of the service itself with an overabundance of security. There will be numerous covert operatives in the area."

The widespread use of facemasks due to the coronavirus pandemic also presents a challenge as they make it harder to identify people. Someone can easily hide their face and blend in, so it is a difficult aspect for security. Richard Aitch, Mobius International

The number of people wanting to pay tribute to the duke could present difficulties for police forces due to England's ban on gatherings of more than six people or two households.