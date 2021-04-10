Plans for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in Windsor expected over the weekend

Details of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral are expected to be released this weekend after his death on Friday at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace said Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle, leaving the Queen and the royal family "mourning his loss".

Philip's funeral is expected to take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor, but the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in England will impact plans. Under the current rules, services can only be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Helping to draw up the details of the occasion himself, the duke was known to have wanted a minimum of fuss at his funeral. It has long been known that it will be the Queen who has the final say over the plans to lay to rest her husband of more than 70 years.

The Queen will have the final say over the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral Credit: Press Eye

During the coronavirus pandemic, and in light of current Government advice and social distancing guidelines, modified funeral and ceremonial arrangements for His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh are being considered by Her Majesty The Queen. Details will be confirmed in due course. Buckingham Palace

A steady stream of mourners left tributes and messages to the duke outside Windsor Castle on Friday. Buckingham Palace is asking members of the public not to gather in crowds, saying: "Those wishing to express their condolences are asked to do so in the safest way possible, and not to gather at Royal Residences."

During coronavirus lockdowns, Philip stayed at Windsor Castle with the Queen for their safety, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.

The couple are thought to have spent more time together during the past 12 months, shielding from the virus, then they would in a normal year - a throwback to the early years of their marriage.

Philip had returned to Windsor Castle on March 16 to be reunited with the Queen after spending a month in hospital - his longest ever stay.

He initially received care for an infection, but then underwent heart surgery for a pre-existing condition.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle were wed at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018

St George's Chapel is where Prince Harry and Megan Markle were married, as well as Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and where the Queens parents are buried.