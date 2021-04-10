Prince Philip's lasting legacy across the south

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch a special report by ITV Meridian's Rachel Hepworth

Until his retirement in 2017 Prince Philip devoted his life to public duties. Decades of tireless service saw him fulfill a staggering 22 thousand solo engagements. And more than 630 solo overseas visits.

Prince Philip joked with staff at Brighton's i360 which he officially opened in October 2016

Prince Philip officially opened the i360 in Brighton in October 2016

The Duke of Edinburgh was patron of 785 different organisations. And he delivered almost 5,500 speeches during his time as the longest-serving consort in British history.

Prince Philip had a long association with charities and organisations in our region including the Prince Philip Trust Fund - which provides charity grants to help projects in Windsor & Maidenhead. And he was President of the Guinea Pig Club, helping injured war veterans in Sussex.

Prince Philip was always a man of action, a keen sportsman, seen here taking on a Hampshire side in Bournemouth in 1949.

The Duke of Edinburgh taking part in a cricket match in Bournemouth Credit: British Pathe

And in 2016 he accompanied the Queen for a drive about through Windsor waving to the crowds that he turned out to see them.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh ride in an open-topped Range Rover close to Windsor Castle as she celebrates her 90th birthday Credit: PA

At the heart and centre of the Royal family he was there at the marriages of his grandchildren. Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, and Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank later that year

Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle Credit: PA

Prince Philip was a man who made an impression wherever he went.

