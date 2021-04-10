Prince Philip's lasting legacy across the south
Watch a special report by ITV Meridian's Rachel Hepworth
Until his retirement in 2017 Prince Philip devoted his life to public duties. Decades of tireless service saw him fulfill a staggering 22 thousand solo engagements. And more than 630 solo overseas visits.
The Duke of Edinburgh was patron of 785 different organisations. And he delivered almost 5,500 speeches during his time as the longest-serving consort in British history.
Prince Philip had a long association with charities and organisations in our region including the Prince Philip Trust Fund - which provides charity grants to help projects in Windsor & Maidenhead. And he was President of the Guinea Pig Club, helping injured war veterans in Sussex.
Prince Philip was always a man of action, a keen sportsman, seen here taking on a Hampshire side in Bournemouth in 1949.
And in 2016 he accompanied the Queen for a drive about through Windsor waving to the crowds that he turned out to see them.
At the heart and centre of the Royal family he was there at the marriages of his grandchildren. Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, and Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank later that year
Prince Philip was a man who made an impression wherever he went.
