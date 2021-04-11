Archbishop of Canterbury leads special service for Prince Philip

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

A remembrance service for the Duke of Edinburgh has been held at Canterbury Cathedral.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who is also expected to officiate at Prince Philip's funeral next Saturday, led the special service.

The archbishop said: "For the Royal Family, as for every other, no words can reach into the depth of sorrow that goes into bereavement.

"With His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, there was a willingness, a remarkable willingness to take the hand he was dealt in life and straightforwardly to follow its call, to search its meaning, to go out and on as sent to enquire and think, to trust and to pray."

The archbishop also paid tribute to the Duke at a memorial event at Lambeth Palace on Saturday, in which he remembered Philip as someone with a "deep and genuine sense of service and humility”.

He described him as someone who "knew the talents he had and what he could bring, and he brought them 100%, at full throttle, right through his life".

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major said he hoped the Queen has "earned the right to have a period of privacy" to grieve.

"The Queen and Prince Philip had 73 years of marriage together. That is extraordinary, I can think of no-one else who’s had a marriage for that length, in my experience. So it will be an enormous hole in her life that suddenly Prince Philip isn’t there," he said.

He added: "I hope she will given some time and space. I know she is the monarch, I know she has responsibilities, but she has earned the right to have a period of privacy in which to grieve with her family."

The Archbishop is expected to officiate at the funeral in Windsor on Saturday.

Philip’s wishes are the driving force behind the funeral plans, and on the day his coffin will be transported from the castle to St George's Chapel in a specially modified Land Rover he helped to design, and followed by Charles and senior royals on foot.

The coffin will be covered by the duke’s personal standard together with his naval cap and sword and a wreath of flowers.

Only 30 people – expected to be the Duke’s children, grandchildren and other close family – will attend as guests, but the Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her doctor not to travel to the UK for the funeral, a Palace spokesman said.

Mourners coming from outside England are required to self-isolate for the first full 10 days after they arrive, but are allowed to leave on compassionate grounds to attend a funeral of a close family member.

The Duke of Sussex, who will have travelled from the US, could also be released from quarantine if he gets a negative private test on day five under the Test to Release scheme.

The Queen once described the duke as her ‘constant strength and guide’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given up his seat at the funeral to allow a family member to attend, No. 10 said.

While all public elements of the funeral – to take place entirely in the grounds of the castle – have been cancelled, it will be televised.

As the funeral procession makes its way through the grounds of the castle, Charles will be joined by senior royals – but not the Queen – walking behind the coffin and followed by Philip’s household, the most senior figure his private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell.

The route of the procession will be lined by representatives from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and RAF and the Service chiefs will walk ahead of the coffin, with the cortege led by the Band of the Grenadier Guards.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, are expected to officiate at the service.

The duke died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday.

On Saturday, gun salutes were fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea in tribute.

A Palace spokesman said the royal family hoped the coming days would be seen as a chance to celebrate the duke’s "remarkable life".

He added that despite the "significant adaptations" due to the pandemic restrictions, the occasion "will be no less fitting a farewell to His Royal Highness".

The royal family has appealed to people who wish to pay their respects in person to stay at home instead.

Meanwhile Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has released this tribute to her father.

"You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.

"His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved. I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities. I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world.

"I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched. We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."