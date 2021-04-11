Royal superfan shares happy memories of meeting Prince Philip

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Andy Dickenson spoke to royal fan Julia McCarthy-Fox

Among those mourning the loss of Prince Philip are the royal superfans. Julia McCarthy Fox from Worthing has followed the royal family at public engagements for more than forty years.

She met the Duke scores of times and says he was brilliant at putting people at ease.

She believes he was incredibly important as the male head of the household, and was a constant support to the Queen.