Man led police on 70 mile chase caught driving without licence

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch as the man is chased by police:

A man who took his mother's car and led police on a 70 mile per hour chase around Brighton has been disqualified from driving for three years.

22-year-old Andrew Smith from Copthorne in West Sussex, who doesn't have a driving licence, ran red lights and travelled on the wrong side of the road, before police eventually rammed the car on a slip road on the A27.

He pleaded guilty to five offences and has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Arresting officer, Sergeant Colin Bowden, said: "The manner of Smith's driving was reckless, ridiculous and completely irresponsible. He showed absolutely no regard for the safety of himself or other road users, taking significant risks in an attempt to get away from us."