MP's and communities pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh

Communities across the south east and the region's MPs have continued to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh who died last Friday.

In mid-Sussex, a book of condolence has been opened in the council offices of Burgess Hill so people can pay their respects to Prince Philip.

A memorial has also been set up in the town's war memorial garden in Church Walk where members of the public by placing flowers.

Flags in public places and on public buildings will stay lowered to half mast until Sunday morning - the day after the Duke's funeral on Saturday.

Plans for the Duke's funeral

Preparations are continuing in Windsor for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday.

The service will be broadcast on television, but Covid restrictions mean it will be attended by just thirty people- mainly close family. Among them Prince Harry, who returned to the UK from Los Angeles yesterday.

Members of the public have been arriving at Windsor today to pay respects in a socially-distanced way.

Thames Valley Police, who have increased patrols, are anxious not to attract crowds here particularly on Saturday.

All elements of the funeral will be taking place inside the castle grounds, with the best possible view will be on television.

Parliament paying respects to The Duke

In Westminster, MPs returned a day early from their Easter break to pay tribute to the Duke.

Conservative MP Greg Clark for Tunbridge Wells say's, 'Prince Philip helped save engineering in the UK.'

Insuring that it not merely has a great history, but a great future too. We give thanks to that lifetime of work. Greg Clark MP- Tunbridge Wells CON

Theresa May MP for Maidenhead speaks of the particular connection her constituents have with the royal family.

In Berkshire, we feel a particular connection with the royal family and Prince Philip set up the Prince Philip Trust Fund which provides grants to individuals and causes in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. Theresa May MP- Maidenhead CON

Green MP Caroline Lucas for Brighton Pavilion talks about his work with conservation worldwide with, 'I particularly appreciate his impatience for change.'