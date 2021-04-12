Oxfordshire tourism prepares to bring in home-grown visitors

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester:

The tourism industry is worth more than £2,000,000,000 to Oxfordshire, and much of it from overseas visitors.

But today (12/04) the focus is on attracting the home-grown audience after weeks of preparing to open the doors.

It seems no one has been looking out for visitors more eagerly than the animals at Cotswold Wildlife Park in Burford. They're said to be missing the stimulation of humans, specially for those born during lockdown. Like D'Ora the giraffe.

D'Ora the giraffe

She's a wild animal. She very familiar with her mum and the rest of the crash, but I think she'll be looking forward to seeing visitors as much as anybody. Reggie Heyworth, Managing Director

The Oxford walking tours are up and running, even though some buildings remain closed.

I've always said to people you could come for a week and still find things that you haven't seen before. You can come into Radcliffe square or on a Morse tour into the Randolf and you'll get the wow factor. So every day you see your own city in a new light. Melanie Clarke-Jacques- Oxford Walking Tours

The Oxford walking tours

Few things are more synonymous with Oxford than punting, but that's also taken a big hit with the lack of overseas visitors.

Punting in Oxford