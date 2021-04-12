Robbers who tied up elderly woman jailed

Two men who tied up an elderly woman and raided her home have been jailed for 10 years each.

Police were called to a house in Stockbridge in Hampshire at 4am in March last year.

Jed Martin and Eriks Valants from Southampton tied the victim to a bannister for over an hour while jewellery and a Military Cross Medal was stolen.

The items were never recovered.

The pair pleaded guilty to robbery at Winchester Crown Court.

When leaving the address, the two offenders left the victim taped to the bannister knowing it would be twenty-four hours until her next visit. “This result follows a complex investigation, by officers across Hampshire Constabulary, who worked to secure the evidence over several months to achieve justice for the victim. Detective Constable Thomas Bailey

He added: “Jed Martin and Eriks Valants took steps to conceal their involvement from police and avoid detection, however the strength of the evidence ultimately gave them no option but to admit their guilt."