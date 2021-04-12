Non-essential shops, pubs and other businesses across the south and south east will reopen this morning, as England takes another further step out of lockdown.

Traders have told ITV News Meridian they are "hoping for the best" as they look for a spike in sales to make up for another difficult period.

But the Prime Minister has warned that the public need to "behave responsibly" as the rules relax.

What are the new rules?

Retail stores and personal services like hair and beauty will be able to reopen from today.

Pubs and restaurants will also be able to open again for the first time since Christmas, but will only be able to serve customers outside.

Gyms and leisure centres can also reopen.

Credit: PA Images

In some areas councils have relaxed restrictions on opening hours, meaning shops can stay open for longer.

In Brighton, stores will be able to operate from 7am to 10pm, except for Sunday when the usual restrictions stay in place.

The council says it hopes it will help social distancing by giving people a chance to avoid the peak periods.

Credit: PA Images

Traders at Oxford's Covered Market have also been gearing up for the relaxation of the rules.

Shoppers will be required to keep their distance and wear masks on site.

While the businesses themselves will have to limit the number of customers and keep their doors open to avoid people having to touch door handles.