Chip shop destroyed by fire in Chandler's Ford

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: The aftermath of the fire at Chip Stop

Several homes had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at a takeaway shop in Chandler's Ford.

Crews were called to Chip Stop on Falkland Road just after 2am on Tuesday (13/04) morning.

The chip shop has been completely destroyed by the fire Credit: ITV Meridian

More than 50 firefighters from Eastleigh, Romsey and Winchester were among those who tackled the blaze.

Residents from the eight flats above the shop had to leave their properties.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Elvis Sharp, was one of the residents who had to leave his home.

He said the smoke was so thick he couldn't see his hand in front of his face.

Elvis says: "The owner is a lovely man. The food is lovely and the staff are absolutely fantastic. I feel so sorry for him."

Elvis Sharp, Resident:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

My partner phoned the fire brigade. As we opened the door, the smoke filled the area. You could not see in front of your hand. Elvis Sharp, Resident

Fire crews remained at the scene of the fire until 05:18am.

The chip shop was completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is unknown.