Kids bounce back with basketball

The Reading Rockets basketball club is going into the community to help youngsters rekindle their love of a sport which was all but shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The club is creating 'basketball hubs' to encourage kids, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, to emerge from lockdown stronger again.

The Project is set to deliver ten hubs across the county of Berkshire on an academic weekly basis by the Autumn of 2021, with holiday camps to engage with young people and help them emerge healthier from the effects of the lockdown in 2020, which has affected their physical and mental well-being and increased obesity.

The club says basketball engages young people in a fun and enjoyable way, whilst providing a platform to learn life skills and embrace personal development.

Cary Johnston spoke to Stephanie Johnson, Reading Rocket Director of Community Programmes, and Leome Francis - Divison One men's team player. You can view his full report here: