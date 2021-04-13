Moderna coronavirus vaccine arrives at Reading's Madejski Stadium

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Reading's Madejski Stadium is among the first coronavirus vaccine hubs to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccine has been delivered to more than 20 sites on Tuesday (13/04) as the vaccination programme reaches a further milestone.

It is the third vaccine to be added to the NHS "armoury", alongside the jabs from Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

For those aged 18-29 who are eligible for a jab, the Moderna vaccine will provide another alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, after a link between the jab and “extremely rare” blood clots.

More than 27 million people in England have now received their first jab, with more than 6.1 million second jabs also being given.

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “The Moderna rollout marks another milestone in the vaccination programme.

“We now have a third jab in our armoury and NHS staff will be using it at more than 20 sites from this week, with more coming online as supplies expand."

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director:

The news comes as the government confirmed that it has met its target of offering a Covid-19 vaccine to the highest priority groups by mid-April – those over the age of 50, people who are clinically extremely vulnerable and frontline health and social care workers.

And the next phase of the vaccination programme, for healthy adults under the age of 50, is expected to begin this week.

Caroline Nicholl, vaccine recipient:

Martin Mills, vaccine recipient:

The Vaccines Taskforce has secured 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for the UK.

Moderna can be stored for 30 days at normal fridge temperatures, but should it need to be stored for longer it can last for six months at -20C.

Along with Pfizer, it will be used by the NHS for some of the appointments rearranged for under 30s who were due to receive the AstraZeneca jab.

During April the NHS is focusing on second doses, but appointments are still available for those in the initial cohorts who have not yet been protected.