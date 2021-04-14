101-year-old D-Day veteran encourages others to get Covid vaccine

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's Andy Dickenson

A D-Day veteran from Sussex is encouraging everyone to have their vaccinations, after getting his second one.

Last week, Major Ted Hunt was taken to his local vaccination hub and became one of the oldest in the South to become fully vaccinated.

The former Queen's Bargemaster says he is "jolly glad" to receive the second jab.

The 101-year-old was taken to Lancing Parish Hall by a veteran's taxi charity.

Mike Hughes, a London taxi driver, who took Major Ted to his vaccination, says it was "a pleasure" to do so.

He says: "Our veterans always say thank you for taking them, as we say it's our way of saying thank you to them."

Following the outbreak of WW2, Ted enlisted with the Royal Engineers.

On D-Day he commanded 15 Rhino ferries, transporting tanks, lorries and equipment, to the shore.

Upon his retirement, Major Ted was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order.

Last June, Major Ted Hunt was one of the few veterans to lay a wreath at the war memorial in Worthing, during socially distanced D-Day commemorations.

Ted says he's hoping to visit more D-Day memorials, including one in Holland, this summer.

Following his second vaccine, Major Ted says he'd "recommend it to anybody".

He added that refusing a vaccination is like "refusing to look both ways before you cross the road."

Ted also praised staff, saying the organisation was "absolutely unbelievable".

Maj Ted Hunt, D-Day veteran: