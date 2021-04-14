If pubs and schools are open why can't we go back to Uni?

University students have reacted with despondency and despair at the news that many won't be allowed to return to campus for at least another month - by which time term will be all but over for the vast majority.

The government has announced that those not on practical courses should remain learning online only until at least May 17th - when the next stage of lockdown easing is due to take place.

Guidance says that this will coincide with the wider reopening of more indoor venues.

But students have reacted angrily asking why Higher Education is being treated differently to all other types of education with nurseries, primary schools, secondary schools and further education colleges all already open for several weeks.

Gemma Almond, a student at the University of Bournemouth said the earliest date for a return of 17th May is hugely disappointing.

"Really for my course that means not being back on campus at all. By that date I am on study leave for exams."

"There were queues and queues outside shops yesterday but I am not allowed to go to a seminar. It's not fair."

Gemma is a second year students in Psychology. She says students should be compensated because they have been forgotten and ignored this year by the government.

"We do want to go back to campus, the discussion you get in person are a lot more rich and a lot more helpful than the ones you have online."

"I think there should be some kind of money back because we haven't been able to get on campus and therefore haven't been using the same facilities."

Third year law student Dan Holt agrees. He will now graduate before stepping back on campus at the University of Winchester. He believe university students have been appallingly treated in the pandemic.

"Us third years have finished our university experience. The government have completely missed their shot in making this right.

I can go to the pub with a group of people under the rule of six but sitting in a classroom with a teacher like is happening in all the other institutions (schools, colleges) is somehow not allowed. It's absolutely absurd. Dan Holt, 3rd Year Undergraduate

New government guidance says that they recognises the difficulties and disruption that the latest announcement may cause for many students and their families.

But they say plans are designed to maintain a cautious approach tothe easing of restrictions and they are trying to balance the impact that lockdown is having on people's health and wellbeing, and the economy