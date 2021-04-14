Oxford's traditional outdoor market in Gloucester Green reopens
Oxford's outdoor market in Gloucester Green has reopened.
In line with government advice, traders have adapted their stalls and businesses to enable social distancing and compliance with safety standards.
The market, which is run by LSD Promotions on behalf of Oxford City Council, will return to its normal operating days of Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Traders have also adapted their stalls and businesses to enable social distancing, which include:
A more spacious layout to provide bigger gaps between stalls
A manager on hand to monitor social distancing and footfall
All LSD staff and traders to wear face coverings
Encouraging traders to install screens
Hand sanitising stations around the market
All traders are being provided with posters to remind staff and customers of the importance of social distancing.
We're delighted Gloucester Green market is re-opening. Shopping outside is one of the safest ways to shop during the pandemic and we're looking forward to welcoming visitors. Our stallholders are also looking forward to seeing their customers again."