Phillip Schofield shares memories of Prince Philip, ahead of funeral.

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders

Back in 1961, The Duke of Edinburgh was the first member of the Royal Family to give a television interview. 55 years later ITV presenter Phillip Schofield got the chance to spend time with a then 95 year-old Prince Philip for a documentary to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

The scheme has become one of the Duke's greatest legacies, helping to empower young people from all communities to build confidence and resilience and gain life skills.

He was very intelligent. He was sharp as a tack. He didn't suffer fools. If you were a friend, you were a real friend. He was really loyal and he was also incredibly impatient. Phillip Schofield, ITV Presenter

Prince Philip founded the Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1956, encouraging young people to get outdoors. Millions have now taken part in the world's leading youth achievement award, and the scheme remained a cause very close to Prince Philip's heart.

Prince Philip founded the Duke of Edinburgh's Award in 1956 Credit: Pathe

Ultimately, the bottom line for him is he was sort of seen as being irascible but I think if you get to that age, everyone around him- friends and people who work at the palace- all thought 'you're in your nineties now, you could do what you like, you've earned the right to be honest.' Phillip Schofield, ITV Presenter

'He had the best sense of humour'

In making the documentary, Phillip Schofield revealed that he was planning to take part in a wing walk to raise cash for Duke of Edinburgh's Award and he got a taste of Prince Philips acerbic tongue.

He had the best sense of humour. Phillip Schofield, ITV Presenter

Phillip Schofield recalls the first time he met the Duke. "The first time I ever met him was in a big room at St James' Palace and there were very nervous Gold DofE winners waiting for their certificates. And all these youngster's shoulders were up and all scared. And he walked in and said something and everyone burst into fits of laughter and all their shoulders sank down, then they started chatting. There is no way you get a group of teenagers to laugh like that. And I think that was his sense of humour."