Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh Awards legacy

Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's Richard Slee. Filmed pre-pandemic.

One of Prince Philip's greatest legacies is the awards programme he established for young people more than 60 years ago.

The Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme has helped generations of young people around the world to have fun, build their confidence, and acquire new skills and a sense of achievement.

The awards were first set up for teenage boys who were not interested in joining the scout.

7,000 young men signed up for it and teenage girls joined the scheme two years later.

Prince Philip at a Buckingham Palace reception in 2017 with gold DoE award winners

Since creating the Duke of Edinburgh Awards in 1956, Prince Philip has met the young people who've completed his challenge face-to-face.

More than 6 million people have taken part in the awards in the UK since then and the scheme is carried out in 145 countries around the world.

Those who choose to partake in the awards have to task themselves new skills and sporting challenges, volunteer in the community and complete outdoor expeditions.

The scheme is a commitment for participates, as it can take up to 18 months to complete.

Heather Thompson, South West Region Director, D of E Awards says the scheme will continue to grow.

She says: "The value is there from employers, from individuals and from parents. It's really about enabling young people to develop life skills, which will help them in their future.

We encourage those children to put the award onto their CVs and to talk about their leadership qualities and organisational skills.

I think there's a lot of young people and adults around the whole of the UK who have a lot to thank the Duke of Edinburgh for."

Phillip Schofield, ITV presenter says the Duke of Edinburgh Awards have never been more relevant in this age of technology. He says: "It's a challenge to try and get a young person off their phone and to get them outside. You are taking young people and are beginning to lift their confidence."

Krista Cartlidge, D of E Awards Manager, Glenmoor & Winton Academies agrees, saying it's incredible to watch the journey of the students who undertake the challenge.

She says: "We've got students who before struggled in terms of their behaviour, or fitting in socially, who now have a really healthy group of friends and lots more opportunity.

"I think in the future, the Duke of Edinburgh Awards are what will signal them out moving forward and allow them to go on and achieve all they are actually capable of."

The Duke of Edinburgh himself acknowledged that what he started had helped countless young people on their sometimes difficult path to adulthood.

For millions of people, their proudest teenage achievement will be forever associated with him.