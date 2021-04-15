Retired school teacher almost conned out of £30,000 by rogue traders

A retired school teacher from Reading, who was almost conned out of £30,000, is warning others to be on their guard against rogue traders.

Ann Dismukes raised concerns when a £40 quote for gutter clearing, escalated to replacing the entire roof.

The traders, calling themselves The Roofing Firm, have been convicted for the attempted scam.

Ann Dismukes, Home owner says she had loads of "horrible days" and sleepless nights worrying about how she was going to be left.

She said: "I hadn't got that sort of money. I wondered where on earth it was going to come from."

Steve Dismukes, Ann's son says he was "outraged" when he found out people were trying to trick his Mother.

He says he's shocked by "the fact that anyone could meet my Mum and then still try to rob her of such a some of money and leave her with a roof not fit for purpose."

