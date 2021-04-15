The Last Word: April 2021

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch April's episode of The Last Word

In April's episode of The Last Word, ITV News Meridian's political correspondent Phil Hornby is discussing whether it's time for vaccine passports, as we start to emerge from another lockdown. Will they help business to re-open, or the vaccine passports cause more problems?

As the row over David Cameron's behind-the-scenes lobbying gathers pace, how are former politicians expected to earn a crust? Is it okay as the former MP for Buckingham, ex-Speaker, John Bercow does, to sell birthday greetings online at £80 a go?

A special message from John Bercow:

And as the nation gets ready to remember the late Duke of Edinburgh this Saturday in Windsor, our guests reflect on his long life.

To discuss this and more:

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham

Layla Moran, Lib Dem MP for Oxford West & Abingdon

