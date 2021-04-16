Fire damages 21 flats in Berkshire

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

A couple expecting their first child say they've lost everything after a block of flats caught fire in Berkshire.

Twenty one flats were damaged in the fire which started in the roof of the building yesterday afternoon. Today fire crews were still on the scene.

The block of flats in Millard Place has been severely damaged

Crews from Wokingham, Whitley Wood, Bracknell, Crowthorne and Mortimer were called to the scene.

People living nearby were told to keep their windows shut. Residents of neighbouring buildings were also evacuated from their homes.

Fire crews from across Berkshire tackled the blaze

All the residents and their pets managed to escape the blaze.

They are staying with friends or family or have been given temporary accommodation.