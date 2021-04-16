Fire damages 21 flats in Berkshire
Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley
A couple expecting their first child say they've lost everything after a block of flats caught fire in Berkshire.
Twenty one flats were damaged in the fire which started in the roof of the building yesterday afternoon. Today fire crews were still on the scene.
Crews from Wokingham, Whitley Wood, Bracknell, Crowthorne and Mortimer were called to the scene.
People living nearby were told to keep their windows shut. Residents of neighbouring buildings were also evacuated from their homes.
All the residents and their pets managed to escape the blaze.
They are staying with friends or family or have been given temporary accommodation.
It's just devastation. Our entire life is in that flat at the moment. We've just started trying to build a life together and everything has gone up in a matter of seconds. We've just been given and bought all of our baby clothes and everything like that. Our first baby scan picture is in a frame in the apartment, and right now it's looking like we've just lost everything.