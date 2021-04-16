Man airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed in abdomen

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a stabbing in Sussex.

Police were called to Sea Road near Littlehampton at around 4pm on Thursday evening (15 April), where a man in his twenties had been stabbed in the stomach.

He was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police helicopters were involved in a widespread search for two suspects they believe were on foot in the East Preston area.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “We are conducting a number of fast-time enquiries to identify the suspects in this matter.

“The victim is in a critical condition and we are determined to locate those responsible.

“Did you witness the assault? We urge anyone with information to get in contact with us without delay.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area while enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information on the incident is being urged to call police on 999 quoting serial 974 of 15/04.