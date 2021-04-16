Mayflower Theatre announces reopening date

The Mayflower Theatre has announced their intended reopening date which is the 25th June.

The theatre will reopen subject to government advice. Theatre goers were last there before Christmas, when socially distanced performances of Sleeping Beauty had to be cancelled.

Prior to the Christmas performances, the theatre had stood empty for six months. The Chief Executive of the theatre, Michael Ockwell, announced in June that the theatre would closed to protect the public, in response to the pandemic.

The Mayflower underwent a major refurbishment in 2018 Credit: ITV Meridian

However now the team at the Mayflower have announced a new schedule of shows that will run from the end of June until the beginning of September.

Included are a season of popular musicals including the Rocky Horror Show, SIX, Blood Brothers, Ghost and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

The full run of shows can be found here.