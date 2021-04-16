Prince Philip and the Royal Windsor Horse Show

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: interview by ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth

Mourners have been paying tribute to the late Prince Philip at Windsor Castle and beyond.

Among those paying tribute is Simon Brooks-Ward, the Show Director of the Royal Windsor Horse Show and a friend of the royals.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show combined both their interests. It's probably the only event in the calendar which combines both their interests in terms for His Royal Highnesses carriage driving and the Queen's showing and so it will be very sad but hopefully we'll be able to celebrate his life. Simon Brooks-Ward, Director- Royal Windsor Horse Show