Prince Philip: Windsor remembers it's Royal neighbour

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse

Windsor was the Queen and Duke's favourite home. It's where they raised their children - and where they had been living in lockdown.

Prince Philip's connections to the Castle ran deep - his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was born in 1885. Her great-grandmother was Queen Victoria.

Despite the Duke of Edinburgh living a more quiet life, since he retired from public duty in 2017, people in the town have fond memories of him. And the loss is, perhaps, felt here in Windsor more so than anywhere else.

From the major events to everyday life in Windsor, the Duke was never far away from public view.

Mother and daughter Bronwyn and Sian Griffiths are neighbours to castle and often come to watch the special events and spoke to Prince Philip on a number of occasions.

Us and all our friends were just standing there agog because we weren't expecting him to be talking to us. Mum was just chatting away to him as if he was a friend. A very lovely man. He was very sweet and personable to us. Sian Griffiths, Windsor resident

He's well known around the area. He used to pop in places unannounced. Both him and the queen were very Windsor-orientated, I think. Bronwyn Griffiths, Windsor resident

The Duke thought this pub sign needed a lick of paint Credit: ITV News Meridian

Three times a week, the Duke rode passed this pub near the Long Walk.

When he thought an old sign had seen better days, he mentioned it to the owners who took note and had it repainted.

Stuart O'Brien, Manager

But it's the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and his charity work that many will remember him for.

His charity for good local causes is the Prince Philip Trust.

He was a very good chairman. He researched the information that was being discussed very thoroughly. He had an intimate knowledge of what's going on in the royal borough. We do rotate round our trustee's venues and after the meeting's we have dinner and we're able to enjoy many of his great stories at much hilarity. Chris Aitken, Prince Philip Trust Fund

Many remember his efforts to help at the Windsor Castle fire in 1992.

Bob Ward was one of the first firefighters on the scene, and remembers the Duke and other members of the Royal family doing all they could to rescue historic items.

Windsor Castle fire, 1992.

Bob Ward, former Berkshire firefighter

Prince Philip lead the award winning restoration over five years.

A fitting place tribute to the place the Duke and the Queen called home.