The teams ready to save lives at the seaside this summer

Lifeguards across the South are getting ready for what could be a summer that's even busier than last year.

It's because thousands of people expect to staying in this country this summer because of the uncertainty over travelling abroad and the pandemic.

Physical training has been taking place for months, through the winter, to get the crew ready for the season.

They've been learning about first aid, how to use a jet ski and a sled - that's the board used to bring casualties to shore.

Before passing, lifeguards need to be able to run 400 metres along the beach and swim 200 metres in eight minutes.

The RNLI's safety tips while at the coast:

Have a plan – check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water

Do not allow your family to swim or surf alone

Do not use inflatables

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE, fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and FLOAT

In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard

What to do if you get caught in a rip tide:

In 2020 , the RNLI crews saved 16 lives along the coast from East Dorset to Kent, 780 people were given first aid and they even reunited three dogs with their owners.

Georgia Landy is a supervisor with the RNLI,

"When the beach is busy we have that many people to try keep an eye on.

"Trying to advise people if it's safe to swim between the red and yellow flags because that's the safest area on the beach.

"It's hard because there are big areas to cover but our guys have been training for a long time and we make sure everyone is aware of the dangers each beach has."