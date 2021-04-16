Two gymnasts from Kent will be representing Team GB at the European Championships next week, hoping to secure a place at the Tokyo Olympics, which are 98 days away.

So we asked Courtney Tulloch from Maidstone and Giarnni Regini-Moran from Dartford - why is Kent such a hotbed for world class gymnasts?

It must be something in the water! It's really great having so many top athletes in Kent. It means we can all help each other, whether it's for the Commonwealths, Euros or the Olympics. It's an incredible thing. I don't know exactly why, but long may it continue. And for sure the little gynmnasts we have growing up at our squad in Pegasus, they're incredible. They'll hopefully be even better than us, so long may it continue Courtney Tulloch

Courtney Tulloch is a Commonwealth Gold medallist. ITV Meridian has followed his progress since he was 16.

Courtney Tulloch in 2012

But Courtney says he dreamed of competing in the Olympics long before that:

Giarnni Regini-Moran is a former Youth Olympic champion and has had to overcome major injury problems to compete again.

The Pegasus Club in Maidstone, which has a former Olympic champion as it's Director of Coaching, could be the reason behind Kent's gymnastic excellence. Here's our report: