Windsor holds Prince Philip's funeral: the facts

In normal times, royal funerals in the UK can match the scale of royal weddings, but the Duke of Edinburgh’s ceremony will be one of the smallest send-offs of a senior member of the British monarchy in living memory.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17th, at 3pm inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, and only the Royal Family will be in attendance.

Just 30 people will be permitted in St George’s Chapel at the castle due to Covid-19 restrictions – something which is likely to suit Philip, who never wanted a large affair.

There will be no lying in state and no state funeral for Philip, in accordance with his wishes, but coronavirus rules mean even more traditions will not be followed.

Who will attend?

The public have been told not to attend Windsor on the day, or any of the other Palaces in the days leading up to the funeral, and only the Royal Family will be in attendance at St George's Chapel.

The Queen – like all 30 guests invited to the service – will wear a facemask.

She will sit by herself in the quire of St George’s Chapel, with all mourners following Covid guidelines and remaining socially distanced.

Among the guests are the Duchess of Cornwall, all of the duke’s grandchildren and their spouses, the children of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip’s German relatives – Bernhard, the Hereditary Prince of Baden; Donatus, Prince and Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Also invited is a close friend of the duke, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne, who was Philip’s carriage driving partner and one of his closest friends.

Royal Historian Professor Kate Williams at the University of Reading explains the importance of the Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel. She explains it holds many monarchs, and the George 6th Memorial chapel which holds the Queen's parents- George 6th and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother- and her sister Princess Margaret. It's believed the Duke will be laid to rest there too.

Professor Kate Williams, Royal Historian- University of Reading

The Queen – like all 30 guests invited to the service – will wear a facemask. Credit: PA

What inspired the funeral arrangements?

Philip was the guiding force behind his funeral arrangements and, reflecting his life-long association with the Royal Navy, buglers of the Royal Marines will sound Action Stations during the service.

It is played on a warship to signal all hands should go to battle stations and is sometimes featured at funerals of naval men.

The Duke had a long association with the military service Credit: PA

Dress code?

Buckingham Palace confirmed that royal men will wear morning coats with their medals and the women will wear day dresses.

Other covid-secure arrangements?

A reduced choir of four singers will feature during the service and the guests will follow Covid rules and not sing.