A father-of-two from Sussex has described new cancer drugs as a 'game-changer', after his life-threatening brain tumour seems to have disappeared.

Hamish Mykura from West Hoathly near Haywards Heath took part in clinical trials after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Doctors say the early findings are encouraging, and his family are overwhelmed.

Hamish was given newly developed drugs, and is now looking forward to the future with his family, after a life-threatening brain tumour seems to have completely gone.

Mr Mykura, a father-of-two, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare but aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2018.

The first two scans Mr Mykura had, showed how the tumour developed, despite standard treatment including chemo and radiotherapy.

But in a third scan, it showed a reduced tumour after surgery, and the fourth scan showed no sign of cancer after Mr Mykura was given a new combination of drugs.

Hamish Mykura is one of ten people taking part in clinical trials run by the Institute of Cancer Research and the Royal Marsden hospital. So far, he's the only patient to have seen his tumour disappear completely.

We extended it to small numbers of patients and that's where we are with this trial and we hope to then expand this further and test it a rigorous robust way we are really exited it's early days but we're excited. Dr Juanita Lopez, Royal Marsden Hospital & Institute of Cancer Research

More research is needed before this new combination of cancer tablets is given to more patients, but so far, the early indications are positive.

