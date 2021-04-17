People urged to act responsibly in countryside after increase in heath fires
Fire crews across the south are warning people to be cautious when using disposable barbecues this weekend.
It comes as more people are expected to be making the most of the weather as lockdown eases. A number of fires have been caused by BBQs which got out of control in areas of heath land.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue say fires on any heathland, particularly the New Forest, can pose a serious threat to lives and property, so people need to understand the danger and help prevent a disastrous incident.
Officers are reminding people who are meeting friends outdoors, to act responsibly by
Extinguishing smoking materials properly
Don't use BBQ's or have open fires in the countryside.
What to do do if you see a fire:
If you do see a fire in the countryside, contact us immediately – dial 999
Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be put out with a bucket of water
Give a map reference if possible, otherwise give a landmark such as a farm or pub to help locate the fire
Estimate the size of the area that’s burning
Describe the type of terrain (grass, bracken, forest, open moorland etc)
Evacuate the area as soon as possible