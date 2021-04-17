Prince Philip: The south remembers the Duke of Edinburgh

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Across the south people fell silent on Saturday afternoon as a national one minute silence was held ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

In Portsmouth. a cannon was fired to mark the start of the silence, in recognition of Prince Philip's longstanding connections with the military.

A gun salute was held at Portsmouth Naval Base to start a national one minute silence

Last Saturday, a special gun salute was held in his honour. Batteries fired 41 rounds at one round every minute at Portsmouth Naval Base.

At Worthing Fire Station the flag was lowered to half mast as a mark of respect for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Firefighters in Worthing fell silent with the nation

Roy Barraclough, Station Commander

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Flags were also at half mast at Brighton Palace Pier - in tribute to Prince Philip.

Flags were flying at half mast at Brighton Palace Pier

Joel Chilaka from Brighton is a medical student who received the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award in 2016.

He later volunteered for the scheme and said he felt it was important to pause and reflect on the impact the Duke had on his life and those of many other young people.

Joel Chilaka

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Meanwhile in Kent, Kent Cricket were among teams which paused their county championship match against Yorkshire to observe the one minute silence.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

In Winchester pigeons were released to commemorate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh Credit: Jim Jolley

Meanwhile, at midday, members of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association released 10 pigeons from cathedral cities across the UK, including Chichester, Winchester, Canterbury and Rochester, to commemorate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The pigeons represent each decade of the Duke's life and were released simultaneously across the UK.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Royal Family began to keep pigeons in the late 19th century, and the tradition has been maintained by Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Lofts are well established at Sandringham under the supervision of a loft manager.

Queen Elizabeth is patron of the RPRA and would regularly visit the lofts with the Duke when visiting Sandringham.

At Magdalen Hill Cemetery in Winchester, a number of pigeons were released. The birds were from racing clubs in Hampshire and Berkshire.

Pigeons were liberated at Magdalen Hill Cemetery in Winchester Credit: Jim Jolley

Ian Evans, CEO of the RPRA said, "We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh and we want to commemorate his life and show our support for the Royal Family.

The Duke always showed an interest in the royal pigeons. Ian Evans, CEO of the RPRA

"The RPRA and the Royal Family both share a rich history together as the family has had a close affinity with the sport for over 100 years, so we wanted to celebrate this by liberating pigeons across the UK. When accompanying the Queen to the Sandringham Estate, the Duke always showed an interest in the royal pigeons and we feel that this would be a fitting tribute.