More than 600 cannabis plants seized in Ramsgate

More than 600 cannabis plants have seen seized from a property in Ramsgate.

Kent Police officers found the plants after attending an address in Arklow Square on Friday 16 April.

They are said to have found 616 plants, which were at various stages of development and being grown inside numerous rooms.

Mobile phones and a quantity of cash were also seized.

A 22-year-old man from Ramsgate was also arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and he has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Tuesday 4 May.