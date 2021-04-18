Mystery after teenager found injured on M27

A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was found lying in a live lane of the M27 near Southampton.

Hampshire Police were called to the westbound carriageway, between junctions 7 and 5, near Hedge End, shortly after midnight.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly how the 17-year-old boy came to be on the motorway and how he became injured.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who saw any pedestrians in the area of the motorway at that time, or saw anyone on the Botley Road bridge which runs overhead.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have been a pedestrian on the motorway at the time and has any information.

The force is emphasising that anyone who was with the teenager is not in trouble- they simply want to establish what happened.

The westbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 5 was closed for several hours, but has since re-opened.