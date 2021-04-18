One person rescued after fire at flats in Ramsgate

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video footage from Sandy Hawkes

The cause of a blaze at flats in Ramsgate is being investigated.

Firefighters were called to a building on Albion Hill, reported to be the former Port and Anchor pub, which is being converted into flats.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out a search of the premises just after 3am on Sunday morning, and tackled the fire using a combination of high-pressure hoses and a height vehicle.

One person has been passed to the care of paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Eyewitness Sandy Hawkes said they were woken by loud bangs at 3am.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established but is being investigated.