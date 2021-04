East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust has pleaded guilty at Folkestone Magistrates' Court to failing to provide safe care and treatment for seven-day-old Harry Richford, who died in 2017, and his mother Sarah Richford.

The trust admitted failing to provide safe care and treatment to Harry and his mother Sarah Richford under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations.

East Kent Hospitals Chief Executive, Susan Acott, said: “We are deeply sorry that we failed Harry, Sarah and the Richford family and apologise unreservedly for our failures in their care."

We are determined to learn when things go wrong. Our midwives, our doctors and every member of our staff constantly strive to give good care every day. We have already made significant changes following Harry’s death and we will continue to do everything we can to learn from this tragedy.

We are working closely with national maternity experts to make sure we are doing everything we can to make rapid and sustainable improvements. We have welcomed the independent investigation into maternity services in east Kent and we are doing everything in our power to assist and support the investigation. East Kent Hospitals Chief Executive, Susan Acott

An inquest found that Harry's death at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate in November 2017 was "wholly avoidable".

Care for mothers and newborn babies at the trust has been heavily criticised following a series of baby deaths.

The first-of-its-kind prosecution comes after Harry's parents Tom and Sarah Richford spent years fighting for answers and campaigning for better maternity safety.

They were in court on Monday to hear the trust enter a guilty plea to the amended charge.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

