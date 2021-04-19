Inquest into shooting of parish councillor opens

The inquest into the death of a councillor who was shot outside his home in a village near Andover is due to open today.

42-year-old Councillor James Nash, a children's author who sat on the parish council in Enham, was shot outside his home in the village of Upper Enham on August the 5th last year. His wife also sustained injuries.

Cllr Nash died in Southampton General Hospital three days later.

Cllr James Nash was shot outside his home in Upper Enham on August 5th 2020 Credit: ITV News Meridian

The man who was suspected of carrying out the shooting, 34-year-old Alex Sartain, then fled towards Hurstbourne Tarrant on a motorbike with police in pursuit.

He then crashed on the A343 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest was initially opened for both men on August the 18th at Winchester Coroner's Court.

Officers were called to an address in MacCallum Road, Upper Enham, at 3.01pm on Wednesday August 5th, following a report of an assault on a man.

The doctor, who carried out the post mortem on both men, said Cllr Nash died of head and facial injuries.

Alex Sartain died of multiple injuries he sustained from the motorbike crash. The inquests were then adjourned.

Cllr Nash's inquest will be held today at 10am while Alex Sartain's inquest will be held on Wednesday 21st April.