Parish Councillor shot by gunman who believed he was a Russian spy

Watch our report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

A children's author and Parish Councillor was shot by a neighbour, after he became convinced the victim was a spy working for Russian president Vladimir Putin, an inquest has heard.

James Nash was attacked in the front garden of his home in Upper Enham, near Andover, on August 5, 2020. He died three days later in Southampton General Hospital.

August 2020

The gunman Alex Sartain himself died later that day when he crashed his motorcycle whilebeing followed by police. An inquest into his death will be held on Wednesday.

Today's inquest was told that Mr Sartain was detained under the Mental Health Actin September 2019 before being released in April 2020.

A verdict of unlawful killing was recorded on James Nash.