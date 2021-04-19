St Vincent volcano: families in Reading raise funds

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

People in Reading whose families live on the Caribbean island where a volcano has erupted, are trying to raise funds to help them.

Thousands of residents on St Vincent have been forced to evacuate their homes because of the large quantities of ash and grit that was falling.

The blast from La Soufriere volcano rocked the island of St Vincent ten days ago, sending an ash cloud more than 33,000 feet into the sky.

More than 15 thousand people have been evacuated from the island's northern region after their homes and personal belongings were destroyed.

Among those displaced is Dudrey Browne's 89-year-old mother.

My sister and my mum they're both from Georgetown. Georgetown is one of the areas most affected by the fall out of the ash. They moved to an area probably 10 miles further south and as I understand they are comfortable where they are. It's very upsetting for me but I'm more upset for the people there who are really really suffering. Dudrey Browne

Clean water is running short on the island after volcanic ash contaminated reservoirs and residents are facing a lack of basic essentials.

Pol Exeter from Reading's St Vincent and The Grenadines and Friends Association has been leading the effort to collect much needed supplies to send to the island.

But the port on St Vincent is becoming overwhelmed so collections are having to be suspended for the time being.

Pol Exeter, St Vincent and The Grenadines and Friends Association

Pol's brother who lives on St Vincent has been volunteering in temporary shelters set up in church halls and hotels. He and others are worried the lack of clean water and overcrowding will drive up COVID cases.

Benjamin Exeter, volunteer

Although no casualties have been reported since the blast on April the 9th, experts warn explosive eruptions could continue for days, possibly weeks.

It leaves Dudrey's family and thousands more with no idea when they'll be able to return home.