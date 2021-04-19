Three people die after collision in Lydd

Three people have died and a fourth is in a serious condition in hospital after a car crash in Lydd in Kent.

Kent Police was called to the B2075 Romney Road at 6.20pm on Sunday 18 April 2021 after the incident involving a black Dacia Duster Ambiance and a white BMW M135i.

The driver of the Dacia, a woman in her 50s, and two male passengers in the BMW- one in his 20s and another in his 40s- were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW- a man in his 30s- was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened on Romney Road on Sunday (18/04). Credit: ITV News Meridian

A road closure was in place until around 6.30am on Monday 19 April.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist them.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either vehicle travelling beforehand are urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.