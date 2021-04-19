Woman dies in collision with police vehicle

The family of 27-year-old Kimberley Cameron from Aylesbury, who tragically died following a road traffic collision involving a police vehicle on Friday evening (16/4), have released the following tribute.

Thames Valley Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a fatal road traffic collision.

Her family have said, “Kimberley was a very much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece. She was a truly remarkable, independent young woman, who, despite having Type 1 diabetes lived every day to the full and never let it define who she was."

She was a passionate cyclist and runner who aspired to be a role model to all diabetics by pushing and challenging her physical limits daily. Kimberley was always positive, full of joy and her smile lit up every room she entered. She touched many hearts and will be truly missed by her family, friends, and work colleagues.

We are incredibly proud of the woman she became. On behalf of all of the family, we would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all of the emergency services, doctors and members of the public who tried to save and comfort Kimberley in the moments before she passed away. It is a comfort to know that she was not alone.

Kimberley Cameron died of her injuries at the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

What happened?

The incident occurred at just before 5.50pm on the A41 between Paradise Orchard and Jackson Road when a police vehicle responding to a separate road traffic collision in nearby Waddesdon, was involved in a collision with a female pedestrian.

The A41 was closed in both directions as a result of both collisions for several hours. Neither officer was injured in the incident.

Flowers have been left near to the scene where the collision happened Credit: ITV News Meridian

Gold Commander for Thames Valley Police, Chief Superintendent Tim Metcalfe, said: “It is too early to speculate on the cause of the collision, but we have made a mandatory referral to the IOPC, and they will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances. Thames Valley Police is fully co-operating with this investigation and will continue to do so, and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”