Worthing restaurant serves free meals to critical workers

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

A cafe owner from Worthing has decided to give something back to NHS and other critical workers by offering them free meals all day.

Jonny Abrahams opened at 8 am this morning to serve teas, coffees and breakfasts, and will be serving food right up until 8pm this evening.

So far, more than 200 meals and counting have been given away.

Jonny's in Warwick Street in Worthing is actually closed to its usual customers, but you wouldn't know it. The team are as busy as ever.

The owner, Jonny Abrahams, decided it would be great to offer free meals all day to critical and key workers instead.

Jonny Abrahams, owner

After a busy week post-lockdown, the kitchen is once again going full throttle but the reaction has been worth it.

There was a steady stream of people coming in for coffee or breakfast today. The news that Jonny is doing this was shared over 40,000 times on social media.

It means so much to us. We feel appreciated.

Let's hear from some care workers who visited that cafe:

The restaurant will remain open for food and drink til 8 pm this evening. Jonny is even offering vouchers for another day if people queue and can't get a seat.

It's been an extremely tough year for everyone but for those on the front line, little gestures like these make the biggest difference.