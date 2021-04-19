Your Pictures: April 2021

Your Pictures: April 2021MeridianWeatherWeather Gallery Meridian Monday April 19, 2021, 5:14 PMPhilippa DrewWeather Presenter, ITV MeridianWhatever the weather you've been out and about snapping away, here's just a small selection!Jumping for joy in Church Norton Credit: John & JeanBroadstairs in the sunshine Credit: Steven CollisNest-building, Worthing Credit: Jan BudgenSaharan dust turns the sky red, Langstone Harbour Credit: Vicky StovellWhite Throat at Pennington Marshes Credit: Hayley WhalvinA carpet of colour in Faversham, Kent Credit: Liam KenwardPeacock Butterfly, Poole Credit: Gay PulmanTulips in the snow, Streatley Credit: Lesley SnelsonEddie enjoying the sunshine, Burgess Hill Credit: John DyneBluebells in Braishfield Credit: Natasha WeyersMilky Way viewed from Rustington Beach Credit: Steve HallArundel Castle Tulip Festival Credit: Judy Hewlett