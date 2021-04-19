Your Pictures: April 2021

Whatever the weather you've been out and about snapping away, here's just a small selection!

Jumping for joy in Church Norton Credit: John & Jean
Broadstairs in the sunshine Credit: Steven Collis
Nest-building, Worthing Credit: Jan Budgen
Saharan dust turns the sky red, Langstone Harbour Credit: Vicky Stovell
White Throat at Pennington Marshes Credit: Hayley Whalvin
A carpet of colour in Faversham, Kent Credit: Liam Kenward
Peacock Butterfly, Poole Credit: Gay Pulman
Tulips in the snow, Streatley Credit: Lesley Snelson
Eddie enjoying the sunshine, Burgess Hill Credit: John Dyne
Bluebells in Braishfield Credit: Natasha Weyers
Milky Way viewed from Rustington Beach Credit: Steve Hall
Arundel Castle Tulip Festival Credit: Judy Hewlett