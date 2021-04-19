Your Pictures: April 2021

Whatever the weather you've been out and about snapping away, here's just a small selection!

Jumping for joy in Church Norton Credit: John & Jean

Broadstairs in the sunshine Credit: Steven Collis

Nest-building, Worthing Credit: Jan Budgen

Saharan dust turns the sky red, Langstone Harbour Credit: Vicky Stovell

White Throat at Pennington Marshes Credit: Hayley Whalvin

A carpet of colour in Faversham, Kent Credit: Liam Kenward

Peacock Butterfly, Poole Credit: Gay Pulman

Tulips in the snow, Streatley Credit: Lesley Snelson

Eddie enjoying the sunshine, Burgess Hill Credit: John Dyne

Bluebells in Braishfield Credit: Natasha Weyers

Milky Way viewed from Rustington Beach Credit: Steve Hall